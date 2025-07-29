The Indianapolis Colts and left tackle Bernhard Raimann agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $60 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Raimann was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

A 2022 third-round pick out of Central Michigan born in Vienna, Austria, Raimann has developed into a stalwart presence on Indianapolis' offensive line. He graded out as the eighth-best tackle in the NFL last season per Pro Football Focus' metrics, with top-dozen marks in both pass blocking and run blocking as he allowed just four sacks on 471 pass-blocking snaps. His PFF grade has improved in each of his three NFL seasons.

At $25 million per year, Raimann's extension ties him with Laremy Tunsil for the fourth-richest left tackle contract currently, trailing only Rashawn Slater -- who received his four-year, $114 million extension one day before Raimann -- Trent Williams and Christian Darrisaw.

Raimann, 27, will be absolutely crucial for the Colts this season. Indianapolis currently has a quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones after losing longtime standout center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Raimann missed three games last year -- two with a knee injury, one due to a concussion -- and is yet to play a full 17-game season.

The Colts went 8-9 last season and last made the playoffs in 2020.