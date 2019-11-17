Colts' Marlon Mack suffers broken hand and will miss huge Thursday game vs. Texans, per report

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hand injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Mack suffered a fractured hand and will miss the team's upcoming Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Additional tests will reveal how much longer he will miss beyond the upcoming game.

Mack was having a big game before his exit. He finished with 14 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown in what turned out to be a 33-13 victory. On his touchdown run, the South Florida product spun multiple times to evade would-be tacklers.

Mack, 23, was a fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene in 2018 when he recorded 908 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries. His current season is on pace to be even better from a yards perspective. Mack has accumulated 753 yards and three touchdowns on 178 carries as well as 12 receptions for 76 yards.

The Colts (6-4) are tied atop the AFC South with the Texans (6-4), so Mack's absence could be costly. The Tennessee Titans (5-5) and Jaguars (4-6) are not far behind in the division. Indianapolis won the early season contest against Houston, 30-23.

In the absence of Mack, head coach Frank Reich will likely turn to Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines for output. Those two players combined for 127 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries Sunday. Running back Jordan Wilkins was inactive this week after suffering an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins a week ago. Wilkins is the team's second leading rusher. He did not participate in any of the team's three practices this week, which means it is tough to envision he returns on a short week.