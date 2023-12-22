Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was on the wrong end of a vicious hit during last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers that forced his early exit from the matchup. Defensive back Damontae Kazee was ejected for the hit, and suspended for the remainder of the regular season.

Kazee's frightening hit could have led to a serious injury. Thankfully, Pittman is OK and has a chance to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. This week, Pittman addressed the hit, and said he doesn't remember the moment of impact.

"I honestly never saw him coming," Pittman said, per ESPN. "I was diving, I caught it, and then all of a sudden, I woke up and there's people looking down at me. I was like, 'Oh, s---, what just happened?"

Pittman said he didn't realize how significant the play was until he saw it after the fact. The fourth-year wideout said his wife and daughter were crying when they met him in the locker room.

"That's the first time that I was like, 'Maybe this was bad,'" Pittman said.

Pittman knows the hit was worthy of a penalty, but he doesn't like that Kazee was suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"I think it was not a clean hit, but I don't necessarily want them to suspend him and him lose out on everything," Pittman said.

"I do think that they were head-hunting, but I don't think he meant to try to impose a life-changing injury. I don't think any player has that in them. And you never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money. ... He has a family, too, and I know that's a hefty fine."

Pittman is in the midst of a career year. In 14 games played, he has caught 99 passes for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts have a shot to make the playoffs and win the AFC South, goals that would have become even more difficult if Pittman suffered a serious injury.