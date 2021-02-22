The Indianapolis Colts are giving up two premium draft picks for Carson Wentz, but one of their most promising players from 2020 isn't giving up his No. 11 jersey to the new quarterback. Days after the Colts reportedly agreed to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tells TMZ Sports that he's spoken with Wentz, who's worn No. 11 since his college days at North Dakota State, but will not be changing numbers ahead of the 2021 season.

"I spoke to him, and he was just seeing, like, how locked in I was to 11, and I told him that I was locked in," said Pittman, who wore the number as a rookie in 2020. "And he was like, 'That's cool, bro, because I'm probably gonna switch anyway.' So, it went really well, and he's just a cool guy. He didn't try to press me or anything like that. He asked me very respectfully, and I just appreciate him for that. I think that he's a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that."

Asked whether there was anything that could change his mind, Pittman reiterated: "I am No. 11," saying he doesn't think "any deal is gonna get done" and that he wouldn't feel right accepting money to exchange jersey numbers.

Beyond jerseys, Pittman expressed excitement for Wentz's arrival in Indianapolis, suggesting the Colts have a "stable quarterback situation" now that the ex-Eagles star is set to take over for Philip Rivers.

"He's a guy who is proven," the wideout said. "I'm just excited to get with him and start throwing and stuff."