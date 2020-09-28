Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a scary injury during Indy's Week 3 win over the New York Jets, and it will cause him to miss several weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pittman had compartment leg syndrome in his calf, and had surgery to correct the issue on Sunday night. Since the Colts have a bye week in Week 7, Rapoport says Pittman could return to action in Week 8.

Dr. David J. Chao, who spent over a decade in the league as a head team doctor, says that compartment syndrome is one of the "true medical emergencies." The issue causes too much bleeding in a confined space and cuts off microcirculation as well as compresses nerves. Dr. Chao says Pittman could miss about six weeks if the issue was caught early.

This development comes after Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that Pittman's lower leg injury worsened late last night and that he would miss some time, according to Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.com. The rookie wideout caught three of his four targets for 26 yards during the 36-7 win against the Jets. In three games, Pittman has caught a total of nine passes for 73 yards. This is not the first injury the Colts have suffered at wideout this season, as second-year receiver Parris Campbell was placed on injured reserve last week with an MCL injury.

Pittman was selected by the Colts with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He broke out in a big way during his senior season at USC, as he caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.