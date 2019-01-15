Colts move on from offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo despite massive improvement in 2018
The Colts allowed a league-low 18 sacks this season
The Indianapolis Colts had one of the best offensive lines in football in the 2018 season, but they're moving on from offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Colts allowed a league-low 18 sacks, with rookie Quenton Nelson acting as the centerpiece in an All-Pro caliber season. The Colts made the playoffs behind Andrew Luck and that O-line.
According to Garafolo, Reich "wants his own guy." Given that DeGuglielmo was the only offensive coach hired in Josh McDaniels' remarkably short stint as the Colts head coach (McDaniels also hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus), he may have wanted a clean slate.
After the season the Colts just had, DeGuglielmo will undoubtedly draw a ton of interest. The Colts allowed a league-high 56 sacks in 2017, and while the return of Luck and drafting Nelson certainly had something to do with the improvement, it's hard not to look at the coach as well.
With this in mind, Reich will try to fill the position with someone as capable. As Garafolo noted, Reich is recommending DeGuglielemo to other teams, and he won't be out of a job for long. For the time being, however, both he and the Colts will try to find situations as good as the one they were in in 2018.
Stream the AFC Championship Game on CBS All Access and the NFC Championship Game on fuboTV, try it for free. And it's not too early to look ahead to the Super Bowl (Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app which is available on most connected devices).
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL odds, picks, sims for championships
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC title games 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Agent's Take: What's next for Foles?
Foles has $20 million, $29 million and $29 million base salaries in 2019, 2020 and 2021, so...
-
'Arctic blast' heading to Kansas City
The NFL playoffs might get another big-time weather event, as a possible arctic blast could...
-
Patriots vs Chiefs odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...
-
Garrett would be in demand if free agent
The Cowboys owner thinks his coach would be in high demand ... and he's not wrong?
-
Watch Rams vs. Saints in NFC playoffs
The Saints will try to take down another team they beat at home earlier this season