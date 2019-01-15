Colts move on from offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo despite massive improvement in 2018

The Indianapolis Colts had one of the best offensive lines in football in the 2018 season, but they're moving on from offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Colts allowed a league-low 18 sacks, with rookie Quenton Nelson acting as the centerpiece in an All-Pro caliber season. The Colts made the playoffs behind Andrew Luck and that O-line.

According to Garafolo, Reich "wants his own guy." Given that DeGuglielmo was the only offensive coach hired in Josh McDaniels' remarkably short stint as the Colts head coach (McDaniels also hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus), he may have wanted a clean slate.

After the season the Colts just had, DeGuglielmo will undoubtedly draw a ton of interest. The Colts allowed a league-high 56 sacks in 2017, and while the return of Luck and drafting Nelson certainly had something to do with the improvement, it's hard not to look at the coach as well.

With this in mind, Reich will try to fill the position with someone as capable. As Garafolo noted, Reich is recommending DeGuglielemo to other teams, and he won't be out of a job for long. For the time being, however, both he and the Colts will try to find situations as good as the one they were in in 2018.

