Colts not interested in Tom Brady, still view Philip Rivers as top QB target, per reports
Brady announced Tuesday that he will not be returning to New England
Tom Brady shook up the sports world on Tuesday morning by announcing that he won't be back with the New England Patriots in 2020, but one place he doesn't appear to be heading is the Indianapolis Colts.
ESPN's Ed Werder reported shortly after Brady's declaration that the Colts "are not in the market" for No. 12 despite their apparent hunt for alternatives to incumbent starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Athletic's Stephen Holder, meanwhile, has suggested Indy is still considering all options at quarterback, but reiterated that fellow free agent Philip Rivers appears to be the Colts' No. 1 target under center.
This jibes with reporting out of Indianapolis in February, when Holder indicated the Colts had not engaged in any dialogue with Brady or his representation at the NFL scouting combine, and that Indy was instead focused on vetting Rivers, the longtime Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller, for a potential reunion with coach Frank Reich.
Both Brady and Rivers, of course, are among the NFL's oldest starting QBs, but if the Colts were to pursue a shorter-term upgrade at the position, the latter at least has a history with current leaders of the team's coaching staff.
As of now, the favorites to land Brady appear to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Chargers, who have already committed to moving on from Rivers. NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported Tuesday that both teams "showed Brady plenty of love" at the start of the league's legal tampering period.
