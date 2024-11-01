The Indianapolis Colts have had a turnstile at quarterback essentially since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck before the 2019 season. The latest swap under center has Indy officially turning to Joe Flacco for the foreseeable future while former first-round pick Anthony Richardson heads to the bench. This, at least for the moment, should slow the game of musical chairs at quarterback for the Colts, which is a welcome sight for the man snapping the football in Ryan Kelly.

The veteran center has played with 12 different quarterbacks since the Colts drafted him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. On Thursday, he was asked if the constant change at such a key position is frustrating for him.

"I mean, I'd be lying to you if I said no,'' Kelly said, via FOX 59 Indianapolis. "It's 12 guys. Can name them all. Good friends with all of them. Just kind of reality, right? In some ways, it's a blessing. I think I get to learn a lot from these different quarterbacks and ... remember who they are.

"But I'd be lying if I didn't say I'd like to have a guy for the first time I walked in the door 'till the last time I left.''

Along with Flacco and Richardson, Kelly's 12 quarterbacks consist of Gardner Minshew, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Scott Tolzien and Luck.

As for this latest change to Flacco, Kelly admitted that he was "a little surprised" at the move, but coach Shane Steichen did give him a heads up before it became public.

"I respected him for doing that," Kelly said. "It was a good courtesy call, I guess."

Of course, given that Flacco, who turns 40 in January, isn't the long-term option who could stabilize the position for the Colts. And if Richardson proves he can't hold that mantle either, Kelly could be looking at his 13th quarterback in short order.