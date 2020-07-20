Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Indianapolis Colts ( 2:43 )

The Indianapolis Colts upgraded the wide receiver position in a major way this offseason, giving new quarterback Philip Rivers all the pass-catching options he needs to succeed in year one with his new franchise. T.Y. Hilton, who missed more than two games in a season for the first time in his career thanks to a leg quad strain and calf tear, finally has complementary help for the first time since taking over the No. 1 wide receiver role.

Hilton also averaged just 50.1 yards per game last season, the lowest in his career, wondering if he's still equipped to be one of the best wide receivers in the game. Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni eliminated those doubts.

"I expect a great bounce back from a year he had a lot of injuries," Sirianni said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "I expect the 2018 version of him. If T.Y. stays healthy, there's no doubt that's what we'll see. … He's still the main piece of this offense. T.Y. Hilton is who this pass offense runs through."

The Colts added Michael Pittman in the second round of the draft, giving Hilton another threat on the outside to free him down the field. Zach Pascal, who led the Colts with 607 yards and five touchdowns last season, will also be in the mix. 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell, who played just seven games in his rookie season, is also expected to contribute in the slot. Marcus Johnson remains on the roster as deep threat, a value field stretcher that provides depth on a suddenly talented group.

Hilton will be challenged for snaps for the first time in years, but he still is the most talented wideout on the roster. A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 yards in 2016 and has recorded five 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He has 8,598 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns in eight seasons, averaging 15.6 yards per catch -- which is eighth in the NFL (min. 200 catches).