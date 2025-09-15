Through two weeks, the Indianapolis Colts are one of the hottest offenses in the NFL. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez has yet to leave the bench as the Colts made history with their blistering start.

After scoring on every drive in their season-opener against the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis scored on its first three drives against the Denver Broncos. The Colts never punted in a thrilling 29-28 win, and they became the first team of the Super Bowl era to record zero punts through their first two games.

Indianapolis is also just the fourth team of the Super Bowl era to go back-to-back games without a punt at any point during the season, although it's now happened in back-to-back seasons and three of the last four.

Team Season Colts 2025 Commanders 2024 Bills 2022 Steelers 2004

It's still early, but the biggest surprise of the 2025 season might be Daniel Jones, who looks completely rejuvenated in Shane Steichen's offense. After six -- mostly disappointing -- seasons with the Giants, Jones appears reborn in Indianapolis. Sunday marked the second game in a row in which Jones threw for at least 180 yards in the first half. He never did that in any of his 69 starts with the Giants.

Want an even crazier stat about the Colts' new quarterback? Jones now has two starts in which the offense recorded zero punts and zero turnovers. Peyton Manning did that once in his 227 Indianapolis starts.

It is important to remember that there are 15 games left, and things can change a lot between now and Week 18. After all, the only player with more passing yards than Jones' 588 is Russell Wilson (618), his replacement in New York. Who would have called that after Week 1?

Time will tell as far as the Colts keeping this up in Week 3 as they go on the road to face a Tennessee Titans defense that just surrendered 33 points and 439 yards to the Los Angeles Rams.