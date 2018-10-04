Colts offensive lineman to miss Patriots game after his brother is shot and killed
The brother of Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good was killed on Tuesday
Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good won't be on the field against the Patriots on Thursday due a family tragedy that occurred this week.
Good's brother, Overton Deshan Good, was shot and killed in South Carolina on Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sherriff's Office announced. Authorities told USA Today that Overton Good and a friend were hanging out in a mobile home around 8:30 a.m. when a car drove by and fired multiple shots into the residence. One of the bullets struck Overton Good in the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just two days before his death, Overton had been in Indianapolis watching his brother play against the Texans. Against Houston, Denzelle Good made his second start of the season and played every offensive snap during a 37-34 overtime loss.
The Colts released a statement this week shortly after the team learned of Overton's passing.
"The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina," the team said. "This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time."
Due to the tragedy, Good was excused from practice this week. The team also ruled him out for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Denzelle Good has been with the Colts since 2015 when the team selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Since then Good has played in 27 games, including three this year. The 27-year-old was slated to start against New England, but will now likely be replaced by either Braden Smith or Anthony Castonzo.
According to WYFF-TV, the NBC affiliate in Greenville South Carolina, two suspects have been taken into custody in relation to Overton Good's death. One suspect, Jermaine Jeffries, was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon while the other suspect, Shaun Rogers, was apprehended on Wednesday morning. Police said Overton Good was actually able to name one of the suspects because he had called 911 just before the incident. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Rogers is also facing chargers of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and shooting a weapon into a dwelling.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Suh's way to avoid flags? Punching QBs
That's one way to get around the new enforcement of roughing the passer
-
Colts at Patriots: Live updates
Follow along with all the 'Thursday Night Football' action in Week 5 in our live blog
-
Gronk, Edelman active vs. Colts
Gronk might be limited, but he is active for the Patriots on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
Ramsey on Hill: Returner, not receiver
Ramsey doesn't think he will match up against Hill frequently on Sunday
-
Mayfield takes blame for Browns drops
The rookie took responsibility for his teammates' rough day, even though it wasn't at all his...
-
Patriots vs. Colts odds, top picks, bets
RJ White is dialed into the pulse of Andrew Luck and the Colts