Colts offensive lineman to miss Patriots game after his brother is shot and killed

Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good won't be on the field against the Patriots on Thursday due a family tragedy that occurred this week.

Good's brother, Overton Deshan Good, was shot and killed in South Carolina on Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sherriff's Office announced. Authorities told USA Today that Overton Good and a friend were hanging out in a mobile home around 8:30 a.m. when a car drove by and fired multiple shots into the residence. One of the bullets struck Overton Good in the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just two days before his death, Overton had been in Indianapolis watching his brother play against the Texans. Against Houston, Denzelle Good made his second start of the season and played every offensive snap during a 37-34 overtime loss.

The Colts released a statement this week shortly after the team learned of Overton's passing.

"The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina," the team said. "This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time."

Due to the tragedy, Good was excused from practice this week. The team also ruled him out for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Denzelle Good has been with the Colts since 2015 when the team selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Since then Good has played in 27 games, including three this year. The 27-year-old was slated to start against New England, but will now likely be replaced by either Braden Smith or Anthony Castonzo.

According to WYFF-TV, the NBC affiliate in Greenville South Carolina, two suspects have been taken into custody in relation to Overton Good's death. One suspect, Jermaine Jeffries, was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon while the other suspect, Shaun Rogers, was apprehended on Wednesday morning. Police said Overton Good was actually able to name one of the suspects because he had called 911 just before the incident. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Rogers is also facing chargers of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and shooting a weapon into a dwelling.