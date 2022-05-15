For the sixth season in a row, the Indianapolis Colts will be trotting out a new starting quarterback in Week 1. The latest signal-caller to call Indy home is former Falcons legend Matt Ryan, whom the club traded for this offseason. While there's promise that Ryan will finally give the Colts some stability at the position for the next few years, the quarterback room may not be fully complete at this stage of the offseason.

As head coach Frank Reich noted this past week, the Colts have not ruled out the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback to back up Ryan.

Of course, an obvious candidate would be Nick Foles after he was released by the Chicago Bears last month. Foles has a history with the Colts coaching staff as Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the quarterback helped lead the Eagles to their Super Bowl LII title back in 2017. It was that Philly connection that paved the way for Carson Wentz to land with the Colts last offseason, so it's certainly possible that Foles is the latest former Eagle to work with Reich in Indy, albeit as a backup.

"(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I, you know how we roll," Reich told reporters at Friday's rookie minicamp when he was specifically asked about Foles, via the Indianapolis Star. "It's 24/7/365: 'Is this roster where it needs to be at every position?'"

Currently, the Colts have three quarterbacks on the roster behind Ryan: Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan, and undrafted rookie Jack Coan. Ehlinger has impressed during his young career and has ascended to QB2 since coming into the league as a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Texas, but he's yet to throw a pass in the regular season.

With that in mind, inserting someone with legit NFL experience behind Ryan may be beneficial to the Colts. After all, they know firsthand how important that position can be after Wentz dealt with injuries in 2021. Former fourth-rounder Jacob Eason was thrust into action in Week 2 of last season and the moment seemed too big for him as he threw a brutal interception in a loss to the Rams. So, having someone like Foles in the fold may be a smart move for a Colts team that is the betting favorite to win the AFC South.