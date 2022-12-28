While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Colts owner Jim Irsay admitted that he was apprehensive to give Reich that extension, despite ultimately deciding to do so.

"I reluctantly gave Frank an extension sooner than I wanted to," Irsay said, via the Indy Star. "When you see it really, really coming apart, then you realize you have to make that change. Frank's forever part of the horseshoe, and he's beloved. He very well may coach again big-time, and we're rooting for him to do that."

It's unclear as to why Irsay felt pressure to give Reich an extension, especially considering that there is no power above him forcing his hand as the owner of the team. Per ESPN, Reich is now owed $36 million over the next four years. Irsay also noted that he would not have fired Reich after the team's loss to New England in Week 9 had Jeff Saturday not been available to come aboard as the team's interim head coach.

"The New England game ended and I instantly engaged with Jeff," Irsay said.

This offseason, Indianapolis will conduct a more extensive search for a permanent head coach that complies with the Rooney Rule, but Irsay does hold Saturday in high regard.

"The head coach is an unknown until the interview process goes forward," said Irsay. "I will go into it seriously open-minded, and I'll be looking for the best direction for us to win. Jeff, I believe, is an outstanding candidate, so obviously, he's competitive for that."

Irsay confirmed that Ballard will be back as general manager and admitted that the quarterback position is up in the air.