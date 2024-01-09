Colts owner Jim Irsay is receiving treatment for a severe respiratory illness, the team announced Tuesday.

Irsay, 64, has been active on X (formerly Twitter), but he hasn't spoken publicly in weeks, leading to media requests about his availability. His illness will prevent him from playing in his personal band, which was scheduled for a Los Angeles show this week, but he is undergoing "excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible."

The Colts did not provide any additional comment on Irsay's medical status, asking that fans and media "respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."

Irsay has traditionally been quick to speak following the season, often providing extensive comment on his team, which recently closed its 2023 campaign with a Week 18 loss to the Texans. Had Indianapolis won that game, it would've clinched a playoff berth.