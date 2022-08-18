Could the Indianapolis Colts win a Super Bowl behind 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan? Team owner Jim Irsay believes they can.

Irsay's focus has always been on winning a championship, no matter who they have at quarterback. And his expectations this season are sky high.

"It's to go and get that next Lombardi Trophy. This is a time to set up another generation of greatness," said Irsay, per The Athletic.

The Colts had Hall of Famer Peyton Manning leading their offense for years, and he led them to a Super Bowl win in 2007 against the Chicago Bears. Yet after Manning went to the Denver Broncos in 2012, the quarterback position has not been as reliable. It seemed like Andrew Luck, who was with the team from 2012-2018, may have been the answer, but he never got to hold the Lombardi Trophy before he shockingly retired during the 2019 preseason.

Since then, Indy tried Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz, but none of them was what the team was looking for. This offseason, the Colts traded for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, someone who brings success and experience to the table.

"We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems," Irsay said. He believes the team now has what it takes to win.

"We're set up for excellence. Now we just have to do it," Irsay said. "And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart. You know that difficult loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl (when Ryan was with the Falcons). He's here to get his Lombardi. This is the time."

The Colts concluded their 2021 season with an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicking Indianapolis out of the playoffs. After finishing 9-8 last year, their owner is confident their season will be extended to the postseason.