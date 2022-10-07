The Indianapolis Colts' 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" was not exactly a pretty win. In fact, most people would describe it as very ugly. The game was all field goals, each quarterback had two interceptions, there were 10 sacks between the two teams, and the offenses looked about as rough as any have looked this season.

Broncos fans left as overtime was starting, and people on social media were baffled by the offensive performance of two former Pro Bowlers, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, and how much they were struggling in the prime-time game.

Despite many calling this win "ugly," Colts owner Jim Irsay says there is no such thing as an ugly win. He is just happy they got a check in the win column.

"There is no such thing as an ugly win. There's no such thing as a beautiful loss," he said, via WISH-TV. "To me, I know it was tough, but this win looks like a beauty to me."

Irsay is clearly taking the optimistic approach, because for everyone else watching it was definitely a performance that would leave them concerned about their team. The Colts have the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans coming up, and with the AFC South still very much anyone's division to take, Irsay knows the offense needs to make serious changes if it wants to stand a chance this season.

"We have to get some consistency. Two division games coming. We know we have to play better offensively," he said of the offense. "We have to do things a lot better and pick it up," Irsay said.

Head coach Frank Reich also chimed in, feeling thankful they got the victory.

"Isn't it awesome that you can have a game like that and still win?" Reich said, via the team's official website. "It really is. I'm really happy that we made the plays against a good defense. This is a really good defense, so we played well enough on offense to win the game today."

Ryan has the most fumbles through five games in NFL history with 11, with two last night against the Broncos, and has been sacked 21 times so far. He has five interceptions on the year and has an overall rating of 79.8.

Reich is aware of the offensive issues, but for right now he is focusing on the win and will address everything else at another time.

"It wasn't good, we didn't play good offense, so I'm not going to be critical of the offense right now. We know we need to get better. We won the game; these are hard to win on the road on Thursday night. ... This is a win. We'll figure out how to get better on offense, but we played good enough to get the win tonight," he said.

The Colts are currently 2-2-1, with the other win coming against the Kansas City Chiefs, their losses coming to the Titans and a shutout to the Jaguars, and the tie coming against the Houston Texans.