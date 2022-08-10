The Indianapolis Colts had high hopes for wide receiver Parris Campbell when they selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product and college football national champion was seen as one of the top wideouts in the class -- a speedy athlete with legitimate WR 1 potential. However, things haven't gone according to plan at the next level.

Campbell has played in just 15 of 49 possible games over his first three NFL seasons. Injuries have derailed his development, as the 25-year-old has suffered through a foot injury, a concussion, an abdominal strain, MCL and PCL injuries and a broken hand. In a recent story by The Athletic, it was revealed that Campbell once considered giving up, but he ultimately shook off those doubts, and is refocused entering this season.

Campbell has a new mindset, and he's confident things are about to change for him.

"My career thus far hasn't been what I've wanted it to be," Campbell said, via The Athletic. "That's about to change. . . . In the past, I don't want to say I took things for granted or didn't appreciate it, but like now, I appreciate it and the abilities I've been blessed with that much more. I had the game taken away from me three straight years. I had to sit at home. Going through all of this has changed my mindset. I've been blessed to rehab from some serious injuries that some guys don't come back from. The opportunity I have now, it's everything. It's everything."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Football is just as mental of a game as it is a physical one. If you step in between the lines with doubts about yourself or your body or your toughness, it's going to show. A refreshed outlook on yourself as a person and how you approach your career could end up being exactly what Campbell needs to find success.

In 15 total games, Campbell has caught 34 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently battling with rookie Alec Pierce, Keke Coutee and others for touches at the wide receiver position.