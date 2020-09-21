The knee injury suffered by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell during the first quarter of the team's Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings was serious enough that he had to be carted off the field. On Monday, we learned that it's serious enough that it will keep him out quite a while.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Star, Campbell suffered an injury to his MCL (contradicting an earlier report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, which said the injury was to his PCL), and he is out indefinitely. Further reporting indicated that there is a "low percentage" chance that Campbell returns this season. Campbell is the third Colts starter to suffer a major injury already this season, as both running back Marlon Mack and safety Malik Hooker sustained season-ending Achilles tendon tears.

The Colts' second-round pick in 2019, Campbell missed nine games during his rookie season due to various injuries, and played only 18 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He broke out in Week 1 with six catches for 71 yards against the Jaguars, looking like a strong No. 2 target for Philip Rivers alongside T.Y. Hilton. But after playing just two snaps on Sunday, he had to leave the game with the serious injury.

In his absence, rookie second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. will presumably be counted on to take more reps, along with Zach Pascal, who filled in as the No. 1 target for Jacoby Brissett amidst various injuries last season. It's a major blow for both Campbell and the Colts, who have barely gotten to see their dynamic second-year wideout on the field through his first two seasons.