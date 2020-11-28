The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they have placed rookie running back Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/COVID list. That means, according to NFL protocols, Taylor will miss Sunday's Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Taylor has been quarantined since his girlfriend learned on Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19 following an out-of-town trip. Taylor himself has not tested positive, per Pelissero, but because of the league's protocols, he is out for Sunday's game against Tenenssee.

Taylor is in the midst of his first season in the NFL and has battled some inconsistencies throughout his rookie year. The former Wisconsin back did impress in Week 11, however, rushing for 90 yards on over four yards per carry. He also caught all four of his targets for 24 yards.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • 28 Att 135 Yds 518 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

While this will certainly hurt the backfield depth, Taylor may not have been the primary option for this pivotal matchup with Tennessee that has first place in the AFC South hanging in the balance. When these two squads squared up in Week 10, Taylor saw just nine touches in the win as fellow running back Nyheim Hines led the way with 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He was also a factor in the passing game, catching five passes from Philip Rivers for 45 yards and one touchdown. So while it will hurt to not have Taylor in the mix, Indy does have players able to step up and make an impact.

This is just the latest member of the Colts to land on the COVID-19 list and be ruled out for Week 12 as the team also will be without star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who did test positive for the virus this week.

Along with announcing Taylor's status, the Colts have also downgraded center Ryan Kelly (neck) to out and corner Isaiah Rodgers (knee) to questionable. The team has also elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. Defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor have also been elevated to the active roster.