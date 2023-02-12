The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their head-coaching search to Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, sources tell CBS Sports.

Steichen can't officially be named the head coach until after the Super Bowl due to league rules, and the two sides would still have to hammer out a deal. But all indications are that Steichen, if all goes well, will be the next Colts head coach.

The Colts have spent the weekend slowly informing candidates that they were going in a different direction. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday was considered a leading candidate in the search despite going 1-7 in the role in 2022.

General manager Chris Ballard led the search for the Colts with owner Jim Irsay taking part in some of the process.

The Colts and Steichen aren't a done deal yet, and this franchise was infamously left at the altar in 2018 when the Colts attempted to hire Josh McDaniels. The now-Raiders head coach pulled out and returned to New England with a new contract, and the Colts had to start the search again. They eventually hired Frank Reich.

With Steichen's impending departure from Philadelphia, the belief is quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will become the new offensive coordinator. He had been in high demand around the league, but he wanted to wait and see what happened with Steichen first. The Eagles want to keep their continuity on offense as much as possible.