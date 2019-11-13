Colts plan to stick with Adam Vinatieri despite kicker's struggles and coach Frank Reich explains why

The Colts have decided that they'll be sticking with Adam Vinatieri for at least another week, despite the kicker's uncharacteristic struggles this year.

During an interview on Wednesday, Colts coach Frank Reich gave a vote of confidence to Vinatieri, who has missed multiple big kicks this season. Reich said the decision to keep Vinatieri was made after he conferred with Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

"Adam is our kicker. Chris and I have talked about the situation," Reich said, via Kent Sterling. "We have confidence in Adam, obviously there have been other kickers in here working out. We have confidence in Adam, he's not just our kicker, he's a leader on our team. He's a captain. His presence is important."

In nine games this year, Vinatieri has hit just 14 of 20 on extra points and 14 of 19 field goals. That field goal total includes a 43-yard miss in the final seconds against the Steelers in Week 9 that would have won the game for Indy. Vinatieri also missed two field goals and an extra point in the Colts' 30-24 season-opening loss to the Chargers.

After watching Vinatieri miss a crucial extra point during a 16-12 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, the Colts responded by working out several kickers this week. However, none of those kickers will be taking Vinatieri's job.

After working out Elliot Fry, Greg Joseph, Mike Nugent and Nick Rose on Tuesday, Reich said that Vinatieri was the "answer" for his team going forward.

"When you take a look, we believe Adam is the answer," Reich said.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri has been struggling all year. After he missed a total of five kicks through the first two weeks of the season, Colts owner Jim Irsay admitted that he was concerned about Vinatieri's play.

"All our fans, like I, hurt with Adam, because no one hurts more than Adam does and it breaks my heart to see it because I know how hard he works. So of course it is a concern," Irsay said at the time. "I can't lie to you guys. Anyone would tell you it's a concern."

Vinatieri, who is the NFL's all-time leading scorer, has seen his production fall off a cliff since his last birthday. The kicker turned 46 on Dec. 28, and in the 12 games since then, including the playoffs, he's hit just 72.4% of his extra points (21/29) and 72.7% of his field goals (16/22), which are both far blow his career averages of 97.4% for extra points and 84.0% for field goals.