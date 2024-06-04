Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott will miss his sophomore season after rupturing his Achilles during practice last week, according to head coach Shane Steichen. Scott was a fifth-round selection by the Colts in 2023 at No. 158 overall.

Scott, 25, also suffered a major injury last offseason, tearing his ACL during OTAs in 2023. He was unable to play last season due to the injury.

Scott came into the NFL with five years of collegiate experience under his belt and older than most rookies. He finished with 207 tackles, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles over those five seasons.

With special team experience in college, he would likely have made an impact there first while working his way up to becoming a consistent member of the defense. Indianapolis' secondary was not atop the league last season, and Scott had a real chance of being a difference-maker and getting snaps during this season.

The Colts safety room also includes Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow and Marcel Dabo.

Scott will have to once again watch his team from the sidelines and wait another year before he has his chance to take his first NFL snap.