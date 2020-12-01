Two days after booming five punts for an average of more than 50 yards per kick against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. The 26-year-old Sanchez announced via Twitter on Tuesday that "surgery went well," expressing gratitude for "all the love and support everyone sent my way."

Sanchez had announced after Sunday's rematch with Tennessee that doctors discovered the tumor before the cancer had a chance to spread to other parts of his body. The fourth-year special teamer, who just inked a four-year, $11.6 million extension with the Colts in 2019, is set to spend an indefinite time away from Indianapolis while recovering from the surgery.

"Unfortunately, there are things you can't control in life and this is one of them," Sanchez wrote on Instagram this week. "No plans or preparations would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch ... Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down."

According to ESPN, Colts coach Frank Reich said Sanchez initially discovered his cancer diagnosis prior to Week 12 and still wanted to suit up for the Titans game. While the Hawaii product ended up punting in the matchup, he did not partake in his usual kickoff duties.