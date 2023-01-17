The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new head coach and have their eyes on someone who helped lead his team to the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Colts have put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to ESPN. Quinn is already reportedly scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos, which will take place on Friday.

The Cowboys just impressed with a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning their first playoff road game in 30 years. The 31-14 win was even more dominant on the Cowboys' side than the final score shows. Quinn's unit intercepted Tom Brady in the back of the end zone in the first quarter, marking TB12's first interception as a Buccaneer. Dallas did what no team has done since 2018, intercepting Brady in the red zone in the playoffs. The visiting team got to Brady twice, sacking him for a total loss of 17 yards. They also held the the Bucs' offense to just 52 rushing yards.

The Colts had a very different season, going 4-12-1 this season, with one of the worst records in the league. They came in third in the AFC South behind the three-win Houston Texans.

The Colts' head-coaching situation was not the smoothest this year. After the team fired Frank Reich, it hired former player Jeff Saturday, despite Saturday never coaching at the collegiate or professional level. Saturday couldn't find much success as the team continued to struggle under his leadership. Indy finished the season 1-7 with Saturday as head coach.

Saturday expressed that he would like to remain the Colts' head coach, but noted no interview had been set up. The team is clearly looking in other directions for their next leader, and Quinn is reportedly one option.

Quinn got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the San Francisco 49ers as the defensive quality control coach, and also served as the defensive line coach with the team.

He was then the defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets before joining the Seattle Seahawks as the assistant head coach & defensive line coach in 2009. Quinn took one year away from the NFL to be the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Florida before a return to the Seahawks as the defensive coordinator from 2013-2014.

His first head-coaching gig came with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. With the Falcons, he went 43-42 with an overtime Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. After his time in Atlanta, he became the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2021.

He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013, helping the team defeat the Denver Broncos. Quinn's resume also includes an Assistant Head Coach of the Year award which he received in 2021, as well as a 2016 Salute to Service award.