Anthony Richardson was inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining an injury during pregame warmups. The Colts' backup quarterback injured his eye while doing band work, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Following the game, Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson suffered an orbital fracture, forcing him to spend Sunday's game in a local hospital. The injury allegedly occurred as a result of a malfunction of the elastic band he had been using.

Richardson's role as backup to Daniel Jones went to rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard, who will remain the Colts' QB2 while Richardson recovers. Per Steichen, there is currently no timeline for Richardson's return.

Leonard -- who last year helped lead Notre Dame to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship -- played well during the preseason. He started and played the entirety of the Colts' preseason finale against the Bengals, going 15 of 20 for 189 yards that included a 59-yard touchdown pass to wideout Laquon Treadwell.

A former first-round pick, Richardson lost his starting job to Jones prior to the start of the regular season. During his first two seasons with the Colts, Richardson went 8-7 as the team's starter but threw more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11) over that span; injuries and erratic play largely told the story of his first two NFL seasons.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 47.7 YDs 1814 TD 8 INT 12 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

A fellow former first-round pick, Jones has enjoyed a career rebirth this season with the Colts, who continued their hot start by improving to 5-1 with a 31-27 win over Arizona.