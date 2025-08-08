As many quarterback competitions begin to work themselves out, there is still a fight for the QB1 role in Indianapolis. The Colts battle involves two former top 10 picks, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, both of whom have experienced plenty of ups and downs during their young careers.

Richardson, the Colts' 2023 No. 4 overall pick, was meant to serve as the starter for the majority of the team's first preseason game on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, but was sidelined with a dislocated pinky after just seven snaps.

The injury not only put Jones on the field earlier than expected, it also created questions whether Richardson would be healthy enough to jump back into the ongoing race for the starting position. Further testing came back clean, however, and Richardson is merely considered "day-to-day."

That was the good news for the Colts; the not-so-good news was Jones' shaky performance.

The former No. 6 overall pick went 10 of 21 for 144 yards in the 24-16 loss. Despite some moments not worthy of the highlight reel, the veteran is taking the positive with the negative.

"Some good, some bad, caught a rhythm there at some points, we were moving the ball well, executing," Jones said. "But a couple things here and there kept us from getting in the end zone. A lot of good things, but we want to score touchdowns."

Unlike Richardson, who has spent his entire career thus far with the Colts, this is Jones' first camp in Indy. He's had limited time to build chemistry with his receivers, but he still needs to prove to the coaches and the team that he can continue to improve and create a cohesive unit when he steps onto the field.

"Coaches want to see how you're able to adapt in those situations, how you're able to execute and get in the situation and part of it," Jones said. "In this camp, I've had the opportunity to get reps with a lot of different guys. You try to build chemistry and rapport with everyone you're going with and I think that's been good for me, just developing and learning as a quarterback."

Coach Shane Steichen also highlighted some of the positive, saying, "I thought he did some really good things. Obviously, had a nice touchdown play that got called back, but made some good scramble plays, had some good throws, had some chunk plays."

Even if Richardson does win the starting job for Week 1, that doesn't mean he'll lead he offense for all 17 games given his history with both injuries and poor performance. Jones absolutely remains an option to start -- even after his so-so debut.