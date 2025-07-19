Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum is confident his team can win this season with Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback and is anxious to see the competition unfold during training camp later this month.

The Colts signed Jones on a one year show-me deal in March, giving the former New York Giants first-round pick a chance to prove his value for the AFC franchise.

"I think this is a great scenario for any quarterback to be in," Bynum said this week on The Insiders. "Obviously, it's an uncomfortable spot because you're competing for one spot, but as a competitor, that's what you want. You don't want things given to you, so both quarterbacks are in there grinding, trying to earn their way to be the starter this year. Both are looking extremely well and playing well in the spring, so I'm excited to see how it plays out.

"But no matter what, as a player on this defense, being able to go up against them, they're giving us challenges," Bynum continued. "I think no matter who the team picks, and who the leadership picks at quarterback as the starter this season, I'm confident in both."

Richardson missed minicamp while nursing a shoulder injury, and Jones made the most of his opportunity, according to Colts coach Shane Steichen.

"Very pleased with what we got right now," Steichen said, per CBS4 Indianapolis. "He's been doing a helluva job. Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously, we want to carry that over to training camp, but he's done a really good job. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro."

Jones started the first 10 games for the Giants last fall but was benched after a 2-8 showing. Jones asked for his release a few days later, ending his six-year stint with New York.

He's taken all of the first-team reps while Richardson recovers from a shoulder ailment. Staying on the field has been a struggle for the former first-rounder over his first two NFL seasons due to injury and performance. He played in four games as a rookie before making 11 starts last fall, finishing with 1,814 yards passing, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Richardson was benched at one point and had the lowest completion rate among NFL starters at 47.7%.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said previously he took Richardson at No. 4 overall in 2023 because he didn't want to see him become a superstar for another franchise. That selection was met with heavy criticism considering Richardson's lack of overall starts and development as a passer during his collegiate career at Florida.