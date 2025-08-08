Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exited Thursday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens after sustaining a finger injury during a sack by linebacker David Ojabo. Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started the game but was slow to get up after the hit and left the field with backup Daniel Jones taking over at quarterback.

Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed that the injury was a dislocated pinky, according to colts.report. "It popped out, popped back in," the coach said, who added that there is no current timetable for when Richardson will return.

Richardson was not expected to return for the remainder of the game. He completed two of three passes for 21 yards before leaving midway through the first quarter.

Steichen had planned to start Richardson for about a quarter and a half as part of the team's preseason rotation. Jones, who is competing with Richardson for the starting QB job, was set to play the rest of the first half before starting the team's second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16.

Richardson's tenure with the Colts has been hampered by injuries and inconsistent play. Over two seasons, he has completed just over 50% of his passes with more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11), though he holds an 8-7 record as a starter.

Jones, a former first-round pick with six seasons of starting experience for the New York Giants, is looking to revive his career after a 24-44-1 record in the NFL. Known for his mobility, Jones completed 64.1% of his passes with 70 touchdowns against 47 interceptions during his time in New York.

The Colts' starting quarterback battle will continue as the team prepares for the regular season, but Richardson's health and ability to stay on the field remain major questions moving forward.