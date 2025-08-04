It seems as if the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback battle is still up in the air. Indianapolis listed both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones as starters atop the team's first "unofficial" depth chart with an "OR" between their names as the Colts gear up for their Aug. 7 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen has yet to inform his team which quarterback will lead the offense against the Ravens.

"One will play a good amount this game and the other will play a good amount next game," Steichen said.

Richardson, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started 15 games through his first two professional seasons, though each year been derailed by injury. In October 2023, just four games into his rookie season, he was placed on injured reserve with an AC joint sprain that required surgery.

Last season, Richardson missed two weeks due to an oblique injury and was eventually benched in favor of Joe Flacco after completing just 44.4% of his passes through six games. He returned later in the year and finished his proverbial sophomore campaign by completing 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

Given Richardson's injury history, and the fact that he has struggled when on the field, the Colts signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal to compete for the starting spot. Jones spent a majority of his career with the New York Giants, where he started 69 games in six seasons, but was a backup for the Minnesota Vikings in the latter half of 2024.

Jones has thrown for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career.