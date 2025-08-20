For Indianapolis Colts veteran offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, he's unfortunately used to this. No guard has blocked for more starting quarterbacks since entering the NFL as a rookie in 2018 than Nelson, following Tuesday's decision by Indianapolis to give Daniel Jones the nod over Anthony Richardson. That's the 12th different starter for a franchise mired in quarterback disarray since Andrew Luck's retirement ahead of the 2019 campaign.

"I would say so. I think I'd be lying if I said it wasn't (frustrating])," Nelson said when asked if the lack of consistency at quarterback bothered him, via The Athletic. "You look around the league and see just the consistency of having Patrick Mahomes or a quarterback behind you that's been the franchise player for years and years and years, and getting to build that chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to O-line play. So, to answer your question, yeah."

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts after splitting time last season with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

"Since we signed Daniel, we knew that this was going to be a big decision for Shane (Steichen) and the front office to make," Nelson said. "And nothing really changes for us. We're still going to come to work, do our jobs, still support both guys. But it's nothing completely new to us."

In 15 games over his first two seasons in the NFL, Richardson has thrown for 2,391 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Indianapolis hasn't yet pulled the plug on its former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Richardson was caught off guard by the decision to be the team's No. 2.

"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," Deiric Jackson, his agent, told ESPN. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

Earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the franchise "knew it would be a roller coaster" after drafting Richardson, given his lack of career starts at Florida. That thrill ride continues to go from hill to hill as the Colts approach the start of the 2025 season.