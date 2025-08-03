Indianapolis Colts running back Salvon Ahmed suffered what is described as a severe lower right leg injury when hit by an illegal hip-drop tackle during Sunday's practice. Medical personnel carted Ahmed off the field and took him to a local hospital for X-rays, according to ESPN.

During a developmental period of Sunday's morning practice where tackling is permitted, Ahmed received the ball on a hand-off and got free before being run down from behind by undrafted safety Trey Washington. The NFL banned hip-drop tackles banned during the 2024 season due to several injuries occurring as a result of the play. The veteran running back was reportedly in intense pain before trainers arrived.

"Never want to see that happen," Colts coach Shane Steichen said regarding the injury, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I know we don't encourage hip-drop tackles. I know Trey's down in the dumps, and I don't think he's trying to do that. We're just trying to create an edge. ... Those [backups] are going to have to tackle come preseason."

Indianapolis only completed a few live portions of practice since Steichen became the team's coach prior to the 2024 season. Steichen recently revealed that he wanted a more active and intense training camp that included tackling.

"I think training camp is where you want to create the edge and the toughness and the identity of your football team, so you have live periods," Steichen said.

Ahmed signed to the Colts' practice squad in October 2024 and ultimately inked a reserve/futures contract with the franchise in January. He previously spent four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and racked up 593 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 38 career games.

Ahmed is in a fight for one of the team's backup running back spots behind Jonathan Taylor. Fifth-round rookie DJ Giddens, Khalil Herbert and Tyler Goodson are also in the mix for that conversation.