A week after his release from the Colts during final roster cuts, Phillip Lindsay has returned to the team just in time for the 2022 season, joining Indianapolis' practice squad on Tuesday. The 28-year-old running back, best known for his early-career success with the Broncos, had been competing for the Colts' No. 3 job this summer. Now, he'll give the team emergency depth behind a stable featuring 2021 rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines and reserve Deon Jackson.

Phillip Lindsay IND • RB • 30 Att 88 Yds 249 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Jackson was the winner of the Colts' competition for the club's last running back job on the 53-man roster, perhaps in large part due to his special teams experience. But Lindsay brings a wealth of his own experience as a ball-carrier, logging 43 starts in five NFL seasons. On the practice squad, he'll be eligible for three one-week promotions to the active gameday roster throughout 2022.

Originally signed by the Colts in May, Lindsay (5-8, 190) split the 2021 season between the Dolphins and Texans, rushing for a career-low 249 yards in crowded backfields. Prior to that, he spent three years in Denver, where he opened his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, surpassing veterans Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker on the depth chart.