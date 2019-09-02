Colts reportedly give Jacoby Brissett a two-year extension worth $30 million

The Indianapolis Colts have a new starting quarterback, and they just inked him to a new contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts and Jacoby Brissett have agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $30 million. Rapoport also reported that Brissett will get $20 million guaranteed at signing.

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract where he will make just $2 million, the Colts wanted to make sure that they locked up their new starting quarterback for the near future. Brissett has long been considered one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and with Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, he will now have a chance to prove that he can be a legitimate starter.

When Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury, Brissett was the one who stepped in and started in 15 games. He threw for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while Indianapolis went 4-12. Clearly it wasn't the Colts' best season, but this 2019 team is much more talented.

In all, Brissett is 5-12 as a starter in his career and has passed for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and then traded to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett after Indianapolis realized Luck was going to miss significant time with his shoulder injury.

Team owner Jim Irsay is confident in this team even without Luck, and he's also confident moving forward with Brissett under center.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to see this football team, because I don't guess that we're better -- I know that we are better," Irsay said at the Colts Kickoff Luncheon last week. "These things are real from guys that absolutely have proven themselves to be great football players. And I know it's about our team, not about any one individual. … That's what happens when you have belief, when you have conviction, when you trust the next man up, when you have no explanations or excuses, when you demand excellence from everyone."