Colts reportedly plan to start Jacoby Brissett over Scott Tolzien vs. Cardinals

Well, that didn't take long. Less than two weeks ago, the Colts traded for Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to give them some insurance behind Scott Tolzien, who was supposed to be Andrew Luck's fill-in. According to multiple reports, the Colts are planning to start Brissett in their Week 2 contest against the Cardinals on Sunday.

On Friday, both NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and the Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported that it is Brissett who will start on Sunday.

Sources: The #Colts are planning on starting QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday vs. #AZCardinals. Former starter Scott Tolzien goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2017 Source says Jacoby Brissett is starting for the Colts on Sunday vs Cardinals, as @Rapsheet said. He was actually told on Monday — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 15, 2017

This is less about Brissett and more about Tolzien, who stunk in the team's 46-9 loss to the Rams last weekend. In that game, Tolzien went 9 of 18 for 128 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 33.8 passer rating. Both of those interceptions were pick-sixes.

A sample of his work:

Tolzien ended up getting benched in the fourth quarter, but Brissett didn't get much of a chance to do anything. He completed 2 of his 3 passes for 51 yards. His one incompletion did not land in the hands of a defender, so he was an improvement over Tolzien in that area.

Last year for the Patriots, Brissett started two games and appeared in three due to Tom Brady's four-game Deflategate suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo's injury. He completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 400 yards (7.3 YPA), no touchdowns, no picks, and a 83.9 passer rating. He did run for one touchdown. Due to his relative inexperience, it's really tough to guess how he'll fare against the Cardinals, who did just give up four touchdowns to Matthew Stafford.

Don't expect him to save the Colts from their doomed fate. Without Luck, the Colts will struggle to win games. Unfortunately for the Colts, they're not expected to get him back anytime soon. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Luck is "still several weeks away from being even considered for the game-day roster."