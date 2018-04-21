Colts reportedly rebuffed two trade offers for Jacoby Brissett as they wait for Andrew Luck

Last September, days before the start of the regular season, Colts sent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to New England for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett, the Pats' 2016 third-round pick, started 15 games under trying circumstances, but ended the year as a legitimate option under center while Indy -- and the rest of the league -- waits for Andrew Luck to get healthy.

The Colts limped to a 4-12 record but Brissett completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards with 13 passing touchdowns, four more rushing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He played so well, in fact, that it caught the attention of other quarterback-needy teams.

Back in February, new Colts coach Frank Reich didn't sound like he was interested in parting ways with the 24-year-old. "There was a lot of evidence of winning football from Jacoby," he said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 TheFan. "... I'm very encouraged and thankful he's on the roster."

And last month a source told the Indianapolis Star's Chris Wade that the Colts had rebuffed two trade offers for Brissett, lending credence to Reich's original remarks. Also lending credence to Brissett staying put? General manager Chris Ballard's remarks on Friday when asked about keeping the young quarterback in Indy for the long haul.

"He's committed, he's a great teammate, he's got juice, he holds people accountable, he holds himself accountable. I love Jacoby," Ballard said. "Jacoby Brissett is going to play in this league a long time. If I learned anything last year, it was the value of a backup quarterback who can get it done, and I think Jacoby can do that."

Meanwhile, one of the teams on the hunt for a quarterback is the the one that sent him to Indianapolis. Weeks after trading Brissett, the Patriots then traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick. And then, earlier this month, New England traded wideout Brandin Cooks to the Rams in exchange for the 23rd pick in next week's NFL Draft -- and the speculation has been that Bill Belichick could be trying to move up the draft board to take one of the top quarterbacks (UCLA's Josh Rosen has been a popular name).

That seems like a long way to go to find Tom Brady's replacement when you had two viable options on the roster heading into the 2017 season. But the Patriots under Belichick have been anything but conventional in their approach to roster building.

As for the Colts' quarterback situation: The hope is that Luck will play in 2018, and Ballard sounds convinced it'll happen.

"We traded the third pick in the draft to move back to six," he said. "I thought that said we were pretty confident in where he's at."