Colts reportedly sign former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal

Brian Hoyer wasn't without an NFL job for long.

The 34-year-old found himself victim of the final roster cutdown on Saturday, with the New England Patriots opting to let him walk as they dwindled their personnel count to the league-mandated 53 ahead of the deadline. It was one of the more unexpected releases around the NFL, especially considering he was the only veteran arm behind Tom Brady. The move left the Patriots with only rookie Jarrett Stidham as the QB2 for now, but there's always a market for a quality veteran backup in pro football.

To that end, Hoyer reportedly met with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday -- per Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star -- as they continue to work through the wake of Andrew Luck's retirement. Several teams are allegedly in the mix to land Hoyer's services, but few are as in need of them as the Colts. They recently visited with Brock Osweiler ahead of the aforementioned cutdowns, but no deal was reached at the the time.

In the end, Hoyer gave the Colts his John Hancock, per Adam Caplan of Fox Sports.

#Colts and Brian Hoyer agreed to a 3-year, $12m deal. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 2, 2019

Jacoby Brissett finds himself again thrust in the starting role for Indy in the absence of Luck, for the second time in three seasons. The latter was sidelined the entirety of the 2017 season with a shoulder ailment that ultimately helped fuel his retirement, and while Brissett showed flashes, he was also uneven en route to a 4-12 record. The more firepower the Colts can get to join him in 2019, the better, or they risk seeing a very promising season derail quickly.

Hoyer is entering his 11th year in the league, and he's the definition of a journeyman. Now a member of the Colts, it'll be his eighth team in that stretch of time. He spent a good portion of the last two seasons with the Patriots before being released on Saturday, and boasts a solid passer rating of 83.2 for his career. His NFL win-loss record of 16-21 is nothing to write home about but, to his credit, he's also tossed 48 touchdowns to "only" 30 interceptions.

When comparing him to someone like Josh McCown -- who came out of a short-lived retirement to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in August -- Hoyer definitely has the upper hand.

That's a hand the Colts now have on the roster through the 2021 season.