Colts reportedly turn former undrafted free agent into NFL's highest-paid slot corner

Colts defensive back Kenny Moore will soon be getting a massive pay raise.

The former undrafted free agent, who was heading into the final year of his contract, has agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Indianapolis. According to NFL.com, the new deal will make Moore the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL, an honor that currently belongs to Detroit's Justin Coleman, who signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Lions back in March.

According to ESPN.com, Moore's new deal is worth a maximum of $40 million and includes $18 million in guaranteed money, which is $2 million more than the Lions gave Coleman.

Although it's not yet clear how much of that money Moore will be getting in 2019, whatever the final number is, it will represent a giant raise over the $645,000 he was previously scheduled to make in 2019 under his old contract, and Moore seems pretty excited about that.

God is so great. Jeremiah 29:11 https://t.co/90rwFFFe5B — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) June 13, 2019

The fact that the Colts gave Moore a new deal this year is somewhat surprising, but only because they basically owned his rights for the next two seasons. If this extension didn't happen, Moore would have been a restricted free agent in 2020, which would have made it easy for Indy to keep him.

As the NFL continues to turn into a league where teams are throwing on nearly every down, the value of a good slot corner has gone up, which is one reason why the Colts likely wanted to get Moore locked down with a new deal as quickly as possible.

Another reason the Colts are giving Moore an extension now is because he's absolutely earned it with his play on the field. During his rookie year in 2017, Moore played in all 16 games for the Colts, starting five games.

Last season, the 23-year-old started in all 15 games that he played in for Indy. Not only did Moore rack up 77 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018, but he also picked off three passes, which was tied for the most among slot corners last year.

The twist in all this is that Moore almost didn't end up with the Colts. After going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2017, Moore originally signed with the Patriots, but he ended up getting cut just before the start of the season. Less than 24 hours after being released in New England, Moore signed a deal with Indy.

The Colts' slot corner is just the latest core player in Indy to get rewarded this offseason. Over the past few months, the Colts have also handed out extensions to multiple players, including cornerback Pierre Desir, kicker Adam Vinatieri, punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long-snapper Luke Rhodes.