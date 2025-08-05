Anthony Richardson will get the first chance to run the Indianapolis Colts' first-team offense this postseason. Colts coach Shane Steichen has announced that Richardson will be the starting quarterback for Indianapolis' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, while Daniel Jones will start the team's second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Richardson will play for a quarter and a half against Baltimore with Jones playing for the remainder of the first half. The two will switch roles for the Colts' second preseason game against Green Bay.

Both Richardson and Jones are trying to revive their careers this season. Richardson, the incumbent starter, was hampered by injuries during his first two seasons with the Colts. But when he was on the field, Richardson struggled with his accuracy as well as his ability to take care of the ball. He's completed just 50.6% of his regular-season passes and has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11). Despite those numbers, Richardson does have a winning record (8-7) as the Colts' starting quarterback.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 47.7 YDs 1814 TD 8 INT 12 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Like Richardson, Jones is also a former first-round pick. But unlike his new teammate, Jones has a losing record as an NFL starting quarterback after going 24-44-1 in his starts during his six seasons with the New York Giants. Jones is responsible, however, for helping lead the Giants to their only postseason win since New York's upset of the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

While his record as the Giants' starter wasn't good, Jones did put up solid numbers during his years in the Big Apple. During that time, he completed 64.1% of his passes with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns (including seven during the 2022 season) while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 63.3 YDs 2070 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Whoever wins the job will get a chance to lead a Colts offense that features former rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, rookie first-round pick Tyler Warren, and receivers Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.