Colts rookie receiver Parris Campbell plans to make sure T.Y. Hilton gets 'sick of him'

Last weekend, the Indianapolis Colts made former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Campbell's primary calling card is his speed and athleticism, which make him one of the best deep threats in this year's receiver class: Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds -- a figure that drove his ranking as the third most-athletic receiver in the 2019 draft, and one that puts him in the 99th percentile among wide receivers leaguewide.

Back in 2012, the Colts made former FIU wide receiver T.Y. Hilton the No. 90 pick in the NFL Draft. Much like Campbell, Hilton's primary calling card was his speed (4.34 seconds in the 40) and athleticism, with his 119-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical leap. Hilton has since blossomed into one of the best all-around receivers in the NFL, but over the past few years the Colts have not had good enough complementary receivers around him. Clearly, they hope Campbell can be that guy.

What's Campbell's plan to turn into that player? Well, he's just going to try to be around Hilton as often as possible. Luckily for Campbell, their lockers are right next to each other.

#Colts rookie WR Parris Campbell has a locker next to TY Hilton. Campbell told me Hilton might get "sick of him" but he's planning on being attached to TY's hip. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 3, 2019

This is a pretty standard thing for teams to do, pairing a young player with a veteran at his position so he can learn the ins and outs of the league. It often works best when they have similar skill sets, and the Colts and Campbell both will be very happy if this arrangement turns out well.