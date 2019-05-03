Colts rookie receiver Parris Campbell plans to make sure T.Y. Hilton gets 'sick of him'
Campbell was brought in to give Andrew Luck another option opposite Hilton on the outside
Last weekend, the Indianapolis Colts made former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Campbell's primary calling card is his speed and athleticism, which make him one of the best deep threats in this year's receiver class: Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds -- a figure that drove his ranking as the third most-athletic receiver in the 2019 draft, and one that puts him in the 99th percentile among wide receivers leaguewide.
Back in 2012, the Colts made former FIU wide receiver T.Y. Hilton the No. 90 pick in the NFL Draft. Much like Campbell, Hilton's primary calling card was his speed (4.34 seconds in the 40) and athleticism, with his 119-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical leap. Hilton has since blossomed into one of the best all-around receivers in the NFL, but over the past few years the Colts have not had good enough complementary receivers around him. Clearly, they hope Campbell can be that guy.
What's Campbell's plan to turn into that player? Well, he's just going to try to be around Hilton as often as possible. Luckily for Campbell, their lockers are right next to each other.
This is a pretty standard thing for teams to do, pairing a young player with a veteran at his position so he can learn the ins and outs of the league. It often works best when they have similar skill sets, and the Colts and Campbell both will be very happy if this arrangement turns out well.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cards not the only losers in Rosen saga
The Dolphins are winners and Cardinals losers when it comes to the Rosen trade, but this isn't...
-
Davis eyes return, cites concussion data
Davis retired in September 2016 due to concerns about potential brain injuries
-
Bills tweak rules to stop unruly fans
The team evidently had enough of its fans jumping through tables and lighting themselves on...
-
Tom Brady breaks Matt Damon's window
Matt Damon is going to need a new window
-
NFL playoff odds: Who to play or pass on
Breaking down the odds for every single NFL team to make the postseason ahead of 2019
-
2019 undrafted free agent tracker
College players who didn't get drafted are now free to sign with any team in the NFL