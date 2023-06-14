The Indianapolis Colts officially placed safety Daniel Scott on injured reserve on Wednesday. This comes after the rookie went down with an injury on the final play of OTAs last week, which NFL Media now reports is a torn ACL. Because the team placed him on IR at this point of the year prior to final roster cuts, that automatically means Scott is ruled out for the entire 2023 campaign.

Scott was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cal. During his final collegiate season with the Golden Bears, Scott tallied 85 tackles, broke up seven passes, and had three interceptions to go along with a trio of forced fumbles that helped him earn third-team All-Pac 12 honors.

His selection did draw rave reviews from CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, who graded the pick an "A-" when it initially was announced earlier this spring.

"The Colts really have a type," Trapasso wrote in his analysis. "Scott is a rangy, dynamic athlete who has a case as the best pure free safety in the class. Super active but at times overzealous as a tackler which leads to misses. Awesome in coverage. True playmaker."

He was expected to factor into Indy's secondary in some capacity in 2023, but now the first-year talent will have to go on the road to recovery before he makes his NFL debut at some point in the future. The Colts will now go into the season with Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II and Nick Cross headlining their safety unit.