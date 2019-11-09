Colts rule out Jacoby Brissett for Week 10 with knee injury, promote Chad Kelly off practice squad
Brissett will be sidelined for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts have downgraded starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) to out for Sunday's Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The team has also downgraded corner Pierre Desir (hamstring) to doubtful.
With Brissett, he was previously looked at as a game-time decision for Sunday and originally ruled questionable as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Brissett was able to practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, but it appears like the Colts will hand the starting spot to backup Brian Hoyer instead of trying to see if Brissett can give it a go.
This will be Hoyer's first start with the Colts since coming over from the New England Patriots and will be the 38th start of his career. In the loss to the Steelers, Hoyer did perform well under duress, completing 17 of his 26 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. That said, he did have two turnovers on the day with a fumble and an interception that was caught by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and taken 96 yards for a touchdown.
Indy also promoted practice squad quarterback Chad Kelly on to the active roster, which was an early indication that things were trending in a negative direction for Brissett. Kelly signed with the Colts as a free agent back in May and performed well in the preseason, completing 54 of his 73 passes for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games played.
Along with promoting Kelly, the Colts elevated receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad, while waiving wide receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.
