Colts rule out Vontae Davis for Week 9 but things get weird from there
The team says he's out for non-injury reasons, while other sources say he's out because of a groin issue
When the Indianapolis Colts take the field for their Week 9 game against the division rival Houston Texans, they will do so without their No. 1 cornerback. Vontae Davis did not make the trip to Houston with the team.
The Colts announced via their official Twitter account that Davis is out for non-injury related reasons.
However, in the immediate wake of that announcement, there was some pushback from anonymous sources, who told multiple outlets that Davis' absence from Sunday's game is, indeed, injury-related. Davis missed three games earlier in the season with a groin injury, and reportedly believes he needs treatment on the injury at this time.
In the wake of those reports, team sources insisted to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star that Davis staying home from the trip is a coaching decision, and not related to any injury.
So what we have here, clearly, is a situation where the Colts and Davis disagree about why he is not playing against the Texans.
This, of course, is not the only injury-related (or not injury-related) weirdness that has gone on with the Colts this season. The ever-ongoing Andrew Luck injury saga came to an end (for 2017, at least) when the Colts put Luck on injured reserve earlier this week.
