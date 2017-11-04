Colts rule out Vontae Davis for Week 9 but things get weird from there

When the Indianapolis Colts take the field for their Week 9 game against the division rival Houston Texans, they will do so without their No. 1 cornerback. Vontae Davis did not make the trip to Houston with the team.

The Colts announced via their official Twitter account that Davis is out for non-injury related reasons.

#INDvsHOU Update: Vontae Davis is listed as out for Sunday’s game at Houston (Non-Injury Related). He will not make the trip with the team. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 4, 2017

However, in the immediate wake of that announcement, there was some pushback from anonymous sources, who told multiple outlets that Davis' absence from Sunday's game is, indeed, injury-related. Davis missed three games earlier in the season with a groin injury, and reportedly believes he needs treatment on the injury at this time.

Per source, Colts CB Vontae Davis needs more treatment on his previously-injured groin. That's why he didn't travel, despite official word. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2017

#Colts CB Vontae Davis’ absence is not disciplinary. Sounds like, after the groin, he needs some time to get himself back to feeling normal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2017

In the wake of those reports, team sources insisted to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star that Davis staying home from the trip is a coaching decision, and not related to any injury.

re: Vontae Davis, source tells me this is a coaching decision. Pierre Desir is expected to start. Team maintains it’s not injury related. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 4, 2017

So what we have here, clearly, is a situation where the Colts and Davis disagree about why he is not playing against the Texans.

This, of course, is not the only injury-related (or not injury-related) weirdness that has gone on with the Colts this season. The ever-ongoing Andrew Luck injury saga came to an end (for 2017, at least) when the Colts put Luck on injured reserve earlier this week.