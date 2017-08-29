Colts safety denies trying to hurt Martavis Bryant during preseason game

Martavis Bryant caught five passes for 23 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, but it was an otherwise innocuous swing pass that went for a 3-yard loss early in the second quarter that had him talking a day later.

"I feel better about my body and my ability on the field," Bryant, who missed last season because of suspension, told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. "I don't have to worry about taking so many injuries from different plays like yesterday where he tried to hurt me. Just making sure my body feels good and I stay in shape."

Bryant was referring to the aforementioned reception. He felt that Colts safety Matthias Farley deliberately tackled him late, calling the hit "definitely intentional."

Pittsburgh's Martavis Bryant told @JFowlerESPN he thought this hit from Matthias Farley was "definitely intentional." Your take? pic.twitter.com/5Bs7mG7Ygb — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 28, 2017

"I was already on the ground. It is what it is," Bryant continued. "My foot was already bent. ... [Farley] just came in and hit me."

On Monday, Farley was asked about Bryant's comments.

"I have no ill-will towards anybody. I'm not trying to hurt anybody," he said via the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer. "You play from snap to whistle. Everybody works so hard to get to the NFL, there's no part of me or anybody else that would intentionally hurt anybody."

As Keefer points out, Farley, who is in his second NFL season, was flagged once in 2016 and that was for running out of bounds on punt coverage.