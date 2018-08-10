Colts' Shamarko Thomas becomes first player ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

Colts safety Shamarko Thomas became the NFL's first player to be ejected for violating the new helmet rule.

The league instituted a new helmet rule this offseason that is a version of college football's targeting rule. The hope, of course, was to increase player safety though some players were skeptical of its implementation. It appears officials correctly implemented it after Thomas' head shot to Seahawks wide receiver David Moore.

"That was very disappointing. I'm very disappointed," Colts first-year coach Frank Reich said after the team's 19-17 victory. "We don't teach that. That was a good call, that was the appropriate call, he should have been ejected. ... That could have been avoided, should have been avoided, and the referees did the right thing."

Earlier in the game, Seahawks cornerback Akeem King was penalized 15 yards after lowering his head to make a tackle while covering a punt.

"I thought it was interesting in the first game, we were talking the whole time with the officials about the rules and about the hits and the helmet shots and stuff like that and trying to make some sense of it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via ESPN.com. "There was a couple of learning opportunities on this film in this game for everybody. They'll learn in New York, the officials will learn, the players and coaches will all learn as well.

"I'm really anxious to see what's going on around the league and all the instances that we can draw from. But all in all, the game was played hard by both teams and it didn't affect anything, I think, in terms of the outcome of the game. It's a real positive step forward. It's kind of a new era for us in ball. That was all right."

In June, several months after the rule was first introduced, the league sought to clarify exactly what would constitute a violation.

According to the video explanation, "It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent." And to be ejected, a player has to lower "his helmet to establish a linear body posture prior to initiating and making contact with the the helmet," a player needs to have "an unobstructed path to his opponent," and the contact has to be "clearly avoidable" in the sense that the "player delivering the blow had other options."

Thomas' hit checks all the boxes.

Meanwhile, players remain concerned. As training camp opened late last month, Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman weighed in on the potential problems.

"I guess not hit a guy when he ducks so I guess we just gotta aim for the knees," Swearinger said.

Sherman added: "They'll see how ridiculous it is, once they make the refs call it. It's going to be worse than holding, worse than the catch rule. On a good form tackle, guys will lead with their shoulder pads, but you bring your head. It's going to be a disaster."

Not helping; Ambiguity about the rule following the Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Ravens.

Still, Rams' cornerback Aqib Talib thinks the new rule is a good thing.

"They're trying to have guys healthy when they retire," Talib said. "So it's good for the tackler, it's good for the offensive guy."

Talib, who is entering 11th season, also points out that rules changes are nothing new.

"They put an emphasis on something every year, so we've just go to adjust," he said last week. "That's why we're pros. We adjust on the fly, we adapt to all kinds of situations."