The Indianapolis Colts had won five of their last six games before they fell 29-10 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After throwing three touchdowns and putting up 30 points last week, quarterback Gardner Minshew had no touchdowns and the offense only made it into the end zone once.

Head coach Shane Steichen said their performance was not in line with how they want to play.

"It wasn't us," Steichen said (via the team's website). "It wasn't us, you know what I mean? You don't want to see it. You got to stop the bleeding and again, that starts with myself going forward. So, we got to get that corrected."

The 10 points were their lowest scored this season for the Colts. Heading into Week 16, the Colts were eighth in the NFL in scoring and were finding their identity under backup QB Minshew.

Minshew went 20-for-37 with 201 yards and one interception in the loss. The Falcons had 402 total yards, compared to 262 total yards for the Colts. Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke went 23-for-33 for 229 yards and one touchdown.

As they look to keep their playoff spot, these last two games are crucial for Indy, who are currently in the No. 7 spot in the AFC.

"I think you start looking at opportunities like this and you start counting wins," Minshew said. "You start doing schedule math and you look around, it's like well, [Atlanta] lost to Carolina, well, we beat the Steelers. Well, you know what, you got to go earn it right now. If you take this lightly you might not end up with another one."

Minshew emphasized the importance of every game, saying, "Everybody thinks you got all this time and you're gonna have all these chances to make playoff runs, and it doesn't work like that. We have to take advantage when we got them. And I'm excited to see how we respond and bring it next week."

The Colts playoff chances are far from over, as they stand at 8-7 and prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans to finish out the season.