The Indianapolis Colts have been the surprise team of the 2025 season, as they are off to their first 3-0 start since 2009. A big reason for this is the play of new quarterback Daniel Jones, who scored six total touchdowns compared to zero turnovers through the first three games of the season.

According to CBS Sports Research, Jones is just the third quarterback since 1950 to start 3-0 while averaging nine yards per attempt with zero turnovers. His Colts dropped a whopping 41 points on the rival Tennessee Titans Sunday, which were the most points a Jones-led team has ever scored in regulation.

What's the reason for this turnaround from the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft? Colts coach Shane Steichen says Jones has been working his tail off behind the scenes.

"You've got a guy that's the signal-caller back there that studies his tail off, looks at tape all day every day, grinding, looking at different things, knowing the checks, understanding what we're trying to get done offensively, getting us in and out of the right plays," Steichen said, via the Indianapolis Star. "That stuff pays huge dividends in this league, because there's a lot going on. Obviously, this is one of the toughest positions in all of sports to play, and he's doing it right now as good as it gets."

Jones is seemingly reborn following his time with the New York Giants. He received his release in the middle of the 2024 campaign after going a total of 24-44-1 as the starter over six seasons. Jones put together one winning campaign in 2022 that led to him signing a three-year extension, but from there, his play dropped, and injuries took their toll.

In his first start with the Colts, Jones threw for 272 yards, one touchdown and rushed for two scores against the lowly Miami Dolphins. It wasn't too surprising the Colts had their way against the worst cornerback room in the NFL, scoring points on every single possession, but not many expected Jones to throw for 316 yards and score two total touchdowns in a Week 2 upset over the Denver Broncos, who boasted the most aggressive defense in the NFL last season. Now, Jones is 3-0, and has the Colts looking like favorites to win the AFC South. After wandering in the wilderness following the Andrew Luck era, maybe Indy has found something in "Indiana Jones."