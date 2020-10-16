A day after the Atlanta Falcons shuttered their practice facilities following two positive COVID-19 tests, another team has done the same. With less than 72 hours until they're scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals, the Indianapolis Colts announced Friday morning they have closed their Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center after learning that multiple individuals inside the organization tested positive for the virus. While the team said it is currently in the process of reconfirming the positive diagnoses, the Colts have already begun working remotely in advance of Sunday's game, which could be in jeopardy depending on follow-up results.

This marks the first time the Colts have encountered a COVID-related issue since July, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's possible the team could either discover this week's results were false positives or have isolated enough of the team to avoid a significant spread. Until additional test results are made public, however, it's fair to say the Colts' Week 6 matchup with Cincinnati is a candidate for postponement.

The NFL, of course, has already changed nearly a dozen teams' regular-season schedules thanks to COVID-induced delays, with the Tennessee Titans fresh off a rare Tuesday night game because of repeated postponements. The league has not, however, entertained the idea of a full-time "bubble" while combating positive cases around the league, instead opting to address COVID outbreaks on a case-by-case basis.

After Sunday's scheduled game against the Bengals, the Colts have a Week 7 bye, followed by a Nov. 1 road game against the Detroit Lions. The Bengals, meanwhile, host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, with their bye not falling until Nov. 8.