Colts sign former 10th overall pick Eric Ebron to catch passes from Andrew Luck

The Colts signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year deal on Monday in an effort to bolster a passing offense that was among the league's worst a season ago. The deal is worth up to $15 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In four seasons with the Lions, the 2014 first-round pick never lived up to his potential, and he was regularly booed during his final months in Detroit.

It gets more depressing for Lions fans because when the team selected Ebron at No. 10, these names were still on the board: Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham and Aaron Donald -- who went 11th, 12th and 13th.

Ebron's best year came in 2016 when he caught 61 passes for 711 yards but he ranked 19th in value per play among all tight ends last season (53 catches, 574 yards, 4 touchdowns), according to Football Outsiders' metrics. In Indianapolis, he'll join tight end Jack Doyle, who had 80 receptions a season ago, and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Meanwhile, Luck, the former No. 1 overall pick who missed all of last season following shoulder surgery, is expected to start throwing again in April or May. And having him back in the building, even if it remains unclear when he'll return to the field, is a good start for a team that won four games last season without him.

"Is it going to help having [Luck] back in the building? Absolutely it is," general manager Chris Ballard said earlier this month, via ESPN.com. "I think it's going to be good for Andrew to be back around his teammates. I think that's what he wants. I think that's what he misses. I think he misses being around the locker room, being around his guys. Like I said a while ago, it's one of the special things about this kid. He likes to be considered as one of the teammates.

"The only other player I've ever been around like that is [Brian] Urlacher. Urlacher, superstar Brian, he was just one of the guys, and he didn't ever want to be treated differently. He knew his status, but he never acted in that way. You never would have known. So, in terms of him being back, yeah, I think it'll be good for the organization, good for the team, good for the locker room and good for Andrew."

And perhaps even good for Ebron's career.