Colts sign QB Chad Kelly, uniting Jim Kelly's nephew with his former backup, Colts coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback of the present and future locked in. Andrew Luck will be 29 years old during the 2019 season, and he is both one of the best quarterbacks in football and signed for three more seasons at reasonable cap hits of $27.5 million, $28.4 million, and $21 million.

But just because the starter is in place does not mean there aren't potential improvements to be made in the quarterbacks room. Backup QB Jacoby Brissett has flashed starter talent at times and is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, so the Colts may need to find a new backup to Luck at some point.

It's in that environment that the Colts signed former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly, who may be best known as the nephew of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. Kelly's former backup, Frank Reich, is now the coach of the Colts. His nephew, while talented, has had some off-field run-ins during his career, including last season when he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespassing.

The #Colts signed former #Broncos QB Chad Kelly, who was released last year and subsequently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing for an incident in 2018. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2019

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes, Kelly could still face league discipline stemming from the incident.

The league said his situation — and possible suspension — is under review. https://t.co/UKp9ggeRVa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2019

It's likely that Kelly is being brought in on a prove-it deal with little or no guaranteed money attached, considering he is a former late-round pick with off-field issues, but it's notable that he's landing in a situation where he has a family connection, and where a new backup may be needed sometime in the near future.