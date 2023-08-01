The Indianapolis Colts running back room has been in turmoil over the past few days. Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade while the team is reportedly considering transferring him from the PUP list to the NFI list (non-football injury), and Zack Moss reportedly broke his arm. Indy was expected to add another running back, and did just that on Tuesday.

Per the team, the Colts have signed running back Toriano Clinton. Standing at 5-foot-8, 191 pounds, Clinton played at the University of Indianapolis, and rushed for 4,538 yards and 48 touchdowns. He left as the university's all-time leader in several categories, including rushing yards, total touchdowns, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven).

As of now, the Colts have five running backs available for training camp: Jake Funk, Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Zavier Scott and Clinton.

The Colts' running back position will continue to be something that's discussed with all of the drama surrounding Taylor. The league's leading rusher from 2021 saw his team owner, Jim Irsay, take to Twitter to address the ongoing running-back-pay controversy, saying it was inappropriate for running backs to consider wanting to renegotiate the ratified CBA in an attempt to better their collective situation. Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, then fired back on Twitter, saying it was bad faith to not pay your top offensive player. Things escalated from there.

Taylor requested a trade after meeting with Irsay on Saturday, and the owner said the Colts would not be trading Taylor -- "not now, and not in October!" The drama wasn't over just yet, as on Sunday, it was reported that the Colts were considering placing the star running back on the non-football injury list. Taylor supposedly suffered a back injury while working out on his own. If he were placed on the NFI list and he held out, he would enter free agency next year as a restricted player instead of unrestricted one. Taylor took to Twitter to claim he never had back pain and never reported back pain. What will happen next? Stay tuned.